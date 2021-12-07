Via DailyMail:
A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with attempting to intimidate the judge presiding over the trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, after he staged a protest outside the door of her apartment.
He is charged with tampering with a judicial officer – a felony.
Rice on November 6 staged a protest outside what he believed to be the house of Judge Regina Chiu, who had initially ruled that cameras would not be allowed in her courtroom for Potter’s trial.