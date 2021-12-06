Via Breitbart:

Actor Alec Baldwin deleted his Twitter account after the district attorney said he could still face criminal charges over the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which immediately followed his sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos.

Though Alec Baldwin has two official Twitter accounts, the main account that he used to communicate mysteriously went offline over the weekend while the other @AlecBaldwl has remained inactive since October 19, before which it remained inactive since June. Baldwin famously issued his first statements from the Twitter account shortly after the tragic shooting.

