BREAKING: The Secret Service just tackled Kendra and Hallie to the ground.
Their crime: stacking Trump's ICE contracts outside the home of DHS Secretary Mayorkas, calling on him to cancel them like he promised.
This is how the Biden administration responds to accountability.
— ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) December 6, 2021
BREAKING: We're back at the house of DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and we brought receipts.
In these 115 boxes are Trump's 115 ICE contracts, which the Biden administration promised to cancel. Instead Mayorkas has kept them in place, turning local police into extensions of ICE. pic.twitter.com/44o0Ay5GHy
— ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) December 6, 2021