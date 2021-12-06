BREAKING: The Secret Service just tackled Kendra and Hallie to the ground.

Their crime: stacking Trump's ICE contracts outside the home of DHS Secretary Mayorkas, calling on him to cancel them like he promised.

This is how the Biden administration responds to accountability. pic.twitter.com/fAibdjVbdL

— ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) December 6, 2021