Via Dailymail:

Prince Harry today advised people who feel ‘stuck in jobs that don’t bring them joy’ to quit and said leaving work was something to be ‘celebrated’, nearly two years after his acrimonious departure from the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in an £11million mansion in California and has a series of endorsement deals with companies that pay him to represent their brands, said people should leave their jobs to put their happiness first.

The 37-year-old prince’s comments may be seen by some as referring to how he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals last year and left Britain for North America before claiming his family cut him off financially.

Keep reading…