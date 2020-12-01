Via CNS News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press event on Friday as she signed a continuing resolution to send to President Biden to keep the government funded into February and at that event she said Republicans reject science and governance.

There are two areas that we have had some, shall we say, debate in the Congress,” said Pelosi. “One is governance. We believe in it, to keep the government open for the people.

“The other is science,” she said. “Science, in terms of how we deal with a pandemic, how we deal with the climate crisis and the rest.

“And we’ve had major disagreement in terms of the Republicans rejecting science and rejecting governance,” she said.

