Via DailyMail:

Kamala Harris has been branded a ‘bully’ who inflicted ‘constant-soul destroying criticism’ on her office staff in a damaging expose by a liberal newspaper.

The Washington Post piece – a result of interviews with 18 people connected to the VP – also alleges that she’d fail to read briefings they’d prepared, only to turn on them if she was subsequently criticized for being unprepared.

The claims from staff who worked for Harris were published amid confirmed departures of two high level staffers, with two others who are said to be heading for the door too.

