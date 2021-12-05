Heh…

Via Yahoo:

An anonymous sexual misconduct allegation against Chris Cuomo may have played a role in CNN’s decision to fire him, a new report says.

The network terminated Mr Cuomo on Saturday, saying it had uncovered “new information” about his efforts to help his brother, former governor Andrew Cuomo, fend off accusations of sexual harassment – efforts that CNN considered a violation of journalistic ethics.

But without going into detail, the network also alluded to another matter.

“â€‹â€‹While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” CNN said. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

According to a report by The New York Times, that secondary issue may be an accusation against Chris Cuomo himself. Three days before Mr Cuomo was fired, the Times says, a lawyer named Debra Katz told CNN she represented a former colleague of his at another network. That client, Ms Katz told the Times, is accusing Mr Cuomo of sexual misconduct “unrelated to the Gov Andrew Cuomo matter.”

Chris Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, both in the matter involving his brother and with regard to the mysterious new accusation.

Keep reading…