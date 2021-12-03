Unlike the @FLGuard , the FSG will answer solely to the Governor. No federal deployments. No federal missions. No federal dollars.

Florida @GovRonDeSantis wants to resurrect the Florida State Guard, a paramilitary force disbanded in 1947.

Lets do it!

Via The Hill:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday proposed reestablishing a World War II-era civilian-military force that he would control.

DeSantis pitched the idea of creating the Florida State Guard, which would be independent of federal control, while speaking about his military budget proposal.

The Guard would consist of 200 volunteer civilians “trained in the best emergency response techniques” that would aid in the event of natural disasters or other state emergencies, according to a press release.

