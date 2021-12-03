Via DailyMail:

Jeffrey Epstein’s access to the Clinton White House has been laid bare by visitor logs exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, which reveal the pedophile visited at least 17 times during the former president’s first few years in office.

Epstein, who died in 2019, visited Bill Clinton at the Executive Mansion over the course of three years with the first invitation coming just a month after his inauguration in January 1993.

The logs show the late financier showed up on 14 separate days, even making two visits in a single day on three different occasions.

Keep reading…