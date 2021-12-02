The companies are paying them to attack them.

Via Fox Business:

Some of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s biggest corporate donors have stayed silent after the group called on allies to only shop at Black-owned businesses this holiday season.

The foundation, which is the nonprofit at the head of the Black Lives Matter movement, released a statement on Nov. 24 demanding members and allies of the Black community to not shop at White-owned businesses. The campaign, dubbed “Black Xmas,” seeks to “shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense.”

“#BUILDBLACK #BUYBLACK #BANKBLACK We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021 – 01/01/2022,” the group wrote on the campaign’s website.

