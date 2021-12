The King of the January 6 Clown Committee, @BennieGThompson, said that if you choose to plead the 5th, you’re guilty.

That’s not what the law says, Bennie.

He needs to read the constitution.

Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/j5kjsihGN6

— Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 2, 2021