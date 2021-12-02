Via Just The News:

The VP’s spokeswoman is the third high-level communications staffer to leave the White House in less than two weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ spokeswoman Symone Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of this year, following issues with communications.

An anonymous source told CNN, “The President and Vice President are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year.”

Sanders’ departure makes her the third high-level staffer to leave the White House in less than two weeks. The VP’s communications director Ashley Etienne announced her departure on Nov. 18. The next day, White House communications chief Emma Riley resigned and joined the Department of Labor.

