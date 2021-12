Via DailyMail:

Alec Baldwin wept as he described accidentally shooting dead his cinematographer on the set of his film Rust during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Baldwin revealed the horror he felt when he picked up the gun and it went off, killing Halyna Hutchins.

‘I think back, I think: ‘What could I have done?’ Baldwin said in a teaser of the interview that’s set to air tomorrow.

Keep reading…