Via Washington Post:

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be sidelined indefinitely after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The 36-year-old James, who has missed time this season with ankle and abdominal injuries, will be out for the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Per the league’s protocols for this season, a fully vaccinated player such as James is generally exempt from daily testing and must undergo testing only if he is symptomatic, comes into close contact with an individual who tests positive or is required to test in compliance with local governmental guidelines.

But the NBA instituted enhanced testing of all players regardless of vaccination status in the days after Thanksgiving, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

