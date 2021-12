This is is their new thing – play music so people can’t ask Joe questions and if they do, you can’t hear his gaffes.

Biden breaks White House mask mandate by slipping mask down to talk to someone across the room

*White House staffers immediately cut off his audio and start blasting music* pic.twitter.com/7ga5cPtpET

— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) November 30, 2021