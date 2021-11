One of my favorite regulars finally noticed my watch face. She said I’m nothing like what she was told communists are like. I told her that’s because she was lied to about communists. Watching the gears start turning after that was actually great. This tweet goes out to Irene. pic.twitter.com/haxCAXjzlB

— Comrade Rob ☭ (@ComradeCasval) November 28, 2021