Via DailyCaller:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on allegations President Joe Biden was being hypocritical in issuing travel restrictions on South Africa and other neighboring nations after criticizing the ones former President Donald Trump placed on China.

As a candidate for president, Biden referred to Trump’s “hysterical xenophobia” while on stage in Iowa, the same day the administration issued the travel ban on China in response to COVID-19.

“You know we have right now a crisis with the coronavirus, emanating from China,” Biden said to supporters on January 31, 2020. “In moments like this, this is where the credibility of a president is most needed, as he explains what we should and should not do. This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysterical xenophobia and fear mongering to lead the way instead of science.”

