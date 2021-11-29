Killing rapists is a bad thing in lefty world.

Via MSN:

Several left-leaning student organizations at Arizona State University are demanding that their administration “withdraw” Kyle Rittenhouse from the university.

The Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU are all calling on the Arizona State University administration to take action against Rittenhouse by withdrawing him from the university and releasing a statement against him.

The four groups are calling him “Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges against him as jurors finished deliberations on Nov. 19. He faced charges after fatally shooting two people and shooting and injuring a third man during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

