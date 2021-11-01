Via PMW:

Grow up and kill Jews – that is the comforting message that Jenin District Deputy Governor Kamal Abu Al-Rub passed on to the young son of terrorist stabber Israa Khzaimiah, while they stood next to her dead body draped in the Palestinian flag at the morgue.

Israa Khzaimiah was a 30-year-old female Palestinian terrorist who attempted to stab Israeli police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sept. 30, 2021. She was killed by the officers during her attack.

Abbas’ Fatah Movement posted a video of the PA official comforting one of the terrorist’s young sons, encouraging him that when he grows up he will kill “Jews” – to whom he assigned collective responsibility – because they “killed her”:

