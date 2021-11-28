“He needs to be more front and center on the COVID response than he has been so far,” @chucktodd says of President Biden’s coronavirus response amid news of the new omicron variant. #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/h2ekV3N75y

Via Fox News:

NBC’s Chuck Todd challenged President Biden for how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in light of the new omicron variant that has prompted the White House to ban travel from several African countries, beginning Monday.

Todd, host of “Meet the Press,” suggested that omicron, from which most cases were discovered in southern Africa, was not just a health problem. It’s a political one as well for the current administration, he argued, flashing back to when Biden “prematurely” declared a sort of victory over the virus on July 4.

“Ultimately, this is also a political problem,” Todd said Sunday. “Biden ran on taming the pandemic and he prematurely declared independence from the virus back in July.”

