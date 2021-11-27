Via CIS:

Last week The Federalist published a piece by me on the new Biden administration policy turning nearly every community in America into an illegal alien sanctuary. Read the article in The Federalist here. I also presented a more detailed look at the policy here.

The policy offers a long list of “protected” areas where immigration authorities are not permitted to operate, even to identify and arrest criminal aliens. These places include, as I noted in The Federalist piece, anywhere near “a playground, a recreation center, a school, a place of worship or religious study, a location that offers vaccinations (such as a pharmacy), a community-based organization, any location that hosts weddings (such as a civic center, hotel, or park), any location with a school bus stop, any place ‘where children gather,’ and many more places that are common to most towns.”

