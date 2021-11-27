Via TPM:

Using the church arson as a means to “Build Back Better,” each of the chapels will be dedicated to social justice issues, including a chapel dedicated to the environment and others with African and Asian themes.

The Notre Dame, which was burned down in a mysterious fire in 2019 is being rebuilt as a “woke theme park.”

Instead of rebuilding the historical cathedral as a religious monument, the reconstruction of Notre Dame will be revamped with a “discovery trail” that will lead visitors through 14 themed chapels of varying woke quantities dedicated to social justice, designed to be accessible for non-Catholics.

Using the church arson as a means to “Build Back Better,” each of the chapels will be dedicated to social justice issues, including a chapel dedicated to the environment and others with African and Asian themes.

According to critics who have reviewed plans for the fire-ravaged cathedral, confessional boxes, alters, and classical sculptures are being replaced by trendy art murals, with sound and special lighting effects to create “emotional spaces.”

Keep reading…