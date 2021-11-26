Via DailyWire:

New surveys from Democrat Party strategists reportedly show that the party’s brand is in shambles nationwide as the Biden administration deals with skyrocketing inflation, rising fuel costs, a continued disaster on the U.S. Southern Border, fallout from the disaster in Afghanistan, and numerous other problems.

“What they discovered, largely through focus groups and polling, was even worse than expected,” Politico reported. “The problems cut far deeper than the failings of their gubernatorial nominee, Terry McAuliffe, or President Joe Biden’s flagging approval ratings. Rather, the Democratic Party’s entire brand was a wreck.”

