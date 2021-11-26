Via NY Post:

Biden’s approval ratings are in collapse amid the highest inflation in 31 years, which has driven up the costs of everything from turkey dinners to gas, and he’s increasingly been greeted with vulgar gestures and chants even when visiting deep-blue states.

White House pool reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs of the New York Times wrote that there was a generally friendly welcome when Biden’s motorcade made the visit but that reporters “did spot one gentleman standing on his porch giving the middle finger to the presidential motorcade as we neared the coast guard station.”

