Sucks to be a Democrat now.

Via The Star News Network:

The Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report told The Star News Network the collapse of popular support for President Joseph R. Biden Jr., was one of the critical factors driving the political prognosticating site’s decision to move Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada to ‘Toss Up.’

“We never start an incumbent out in ‘Toss Up,’ until they have an opponent,” said Jessica Taylor, about the changes to move the three Democrats, Arizona’s Sen. Mark A. Kelly, Georgia’s Sen. Raphael G. Warnock and Nevada’s Sen. Catherine M. Cortez-Mastro from the presumption that they were favored for reelection.

The Cook Political Report rates races on a seven-grade scale, Solid, Likely and Leans for Republicans and Democrats with Toss Up in the middle.

In the 2022 Senate midterms, Democrats are defending 14 seats, while Republicans are defending 20 seats. Cook rates 10 Senate Democrats as Safe and one as Likely, New Hampshire’s Sen. Margaret C. “Maggie” Hasson.

Hasson beat Republican Sen. Kelly A. Ayotte by .14 percentage points and by 1,107 votes in 2016.

“We did not move New Hampshire yet, and that’s simply because that with Governor Sununu passing on running, there is no challenger yet, that is no competent challenger running yet,” Taylor said. “We’re still watching that, but Senator Hassan won by just over one thousand votes in her race; she’s very vulnerable as well.” Gov. Christopher T. Sununu took himself out of the Senate race November 9.

Keep reading…