Via Townhall:

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly spent over $500 on cookware at Parisian shop E. Dehillerin amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty in the United States.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Harris visited the shop during her four-day diplomatic trip to Paris this month. The shop is located outside of the world-renowned Louvre museum, which includes the famous Mona Lisa painting.

Reportedly, Harris dropped $375 on a serving dish and $160 on a frying pan. She added on other kitchen accessories, such as a porcelain cocotte and egg dish, a copper cleaner, and wooden spoons. Altogether, she spent 516 euros, which amounts to roughly $600.

