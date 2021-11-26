Via MSN:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has defended President Joe Biden’s achievements as his approval ratings remain stubbornly low.

Clinton, who was first lady from 1993 to 2001 and the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that “a lot of people” didn’t appreciate what Biden had accomplished during his first 12 months in office.

She was referring to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed by the president in March and the recent $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Clinton was responding to a question about the January 6 Capitol riot and the use of violence during a broader discussion about American democracy.

Keep reading…