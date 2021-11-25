Real nice…

Via Washington Examiner:

The Norwegian Postal Service released a new Christmas ad depicting Santa Claus as a gay man, celebrating a historic milestone for the LGBT community in Norway.

“Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity,” the postal company’s marketing director Monica Solberg told LGBTQ Nation . The commercial is meant to celebrate 50 years since Norway decriminalized homosexuality. “This year, Santa is happy that Norway Post can relieve him a little, so that he can be with the one he loves.”

