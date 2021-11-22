Via Heavy.com:

Darrell Brooks Jr. is a Milwaukee man who was taken into custody in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin on November 21, 2021, according to police. At least five people were killed and 48 were injured.

The 39-year-old Brooks was identified by Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson at a press conference on November 22, 2021, as the suspect in the tragedy. Thompson said Brooks was driving the SUV and had been involved in a “domestic disturbance” not long before he is accused of driving into the holiday parade route and had left that scene before police arrived. He was not being chased by officers before entering the parade route, Thompson said.

Keep reading…