Via Politico:

Pennsylvania Republican Sean Parnell is suspending his campaign for Senate after losing a fight for custody of his children Monday to his estranged wife, who had accused him of abuse in court testimony.

Parnell had been endorsed in the race by former President Donald Trump and has been the frontrunner in the Republican primary. Parnell called Trump to inform him of the decision to suspend his campaign, according to a person told about the call.

