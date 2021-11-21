“Keep peddling idiots!”

Via The Hill:

Democrats have lost sight of how to build a broad-based coalition absent Donald Trump or a Trump-like GOP foe. As a result, they could be on track to suffer one of the most considerable midterm losses of any party in recent history.

President Biden has lost more public support during his first several months in office than any U.S. president since World War II, per Gallup.

Last week, Biden’s approval rating fell to a new low of 41 percent approve, 53 percent disapprove, according to an ABC News-Washington Post poll. Republicans now also hold a 10-point lead in the generic congressional vote — the biggest lead ever recorded for the GOP in the 40-year history of this question being asked, including ahead of the GOP waves in 2014, 2010 and 1994.

Keep reading…