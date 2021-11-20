Via DailyMail:

The White House’s communications chief of staff has announced she is leaving her post, marking the administration’s second high-profile resignation this week as President Biden’s approval ratings continue to plummet.

White House communications chief of staff Emma Riley said Friday she is resigning from her Oval Office gig less than a year into the administration and is heading to a new post at the Labor Department.

‘It was an honor and privilege to serve @POTUS and the American people at the @White House … I’m excited to be moving down Pennsylvania Ave and traveling around the country with @SecMartyWalsh and @USDOL,’ Riley tweeted.

