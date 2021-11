Via DailyMail:

Bill Maher has dared House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to appear on his HBO talk show.

The Real Time host also scolded the far-left ‘Squad’ member on Friday for dismissing critics of ‘wokeness’ – which he claims is the reason Democrats suffered electoral defeats this year in Virginia and elsewhere.

Maher said he would ‘love’ to have Ocasio-Cortez on his show since there’s ‘so much to admire’ about her, particularly her efforts to combat climate change.

Keep reading…