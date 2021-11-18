Via The Hill:

A number of Democrats are privately questioning whether President Biden will run for reelection amid anemic approval ratings and rising worries about next year’s midterm elections.

Biden insists that he will seek another term, and some see him as the best bet to defeat former President Trump if he runs again and becomes the GOP nominee.

“Electability was the No. 1 issue in the last election — it was why Joe Biden won the primary. There’s going to be a contingent out there that believes that, ‘Oh, it’s Trump again this time around, we have to have Biden again,’ ” said one Democratic aide who worked on a presidential campaign in the last cycle.

