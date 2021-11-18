Via DailyMail:

MSNBC News has been banned from Kenosha Courthouse for the remainder of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after a man claiming to be a producer for the network was caught following the jury bus Wednesday evening.

Addressing the court Thursday morning Judge Bruce Schroeder said, ‘This is a very serious matter, and I don’t know what the truth of it is, but it would go without very much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus… is an extremely serious matter.’

Kenosha Police Department tweeted an announcement regarding the incident earlier Thursday morning as the jury entered their third day of deliberations amid heightening tensions in the small Wisconsin town.

