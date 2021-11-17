Via NY Post:

Leading man Laurence Fox is seen in lurid new photos playing a drug-addled first son Hunter Biden in a scene that shows him passed out after snorting cocaine off the breast of a scantily clad woman.

Another still shows Hunter/Fox creating the pricey artwork that’s raised concerns about potential influence peddling.

The pictures were posted Wednesday on the Twitter account of “My Son Hunter,” along with the caption “Beautiful Things” — a sarcastic reference to the recent memoir written by President Biden’s scandal-scarred son, who’s admitted repeated struggles with drug and alcohol addictions.

