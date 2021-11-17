Via Washington Times:

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended work on President Biden’s vaccine mandate after a federal appeals court hit pause on rules that would force companies with 100 more employees to require COVID-19 shots or regular testing.

OSHA pointed to the stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit but said the court fight over the regulation, known as an emergency temporary standard, isn’t over.

“The court ordered that OSHA ‘take no steps to implement or enforce’ the ETS until further court order,” the notice on its website says. “While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.”

