Via DailyMail:

A federal judge on Wednesday imposed a 41-month sentence on the US Capitol rioter nicknamed the ‘QAnon Shaman’ for his role in the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Jacob Chansley, 34, expressed remorse and spoke at length about his willingness to take responsibility for his actions – ‘like Ganhdi’- during his sentencing hearing, earning from the presiding judge a surprising comparison to Martin Luther King Jr.

Prosecutors had asked US District Judge Royce Lamberth to impose a longer 51-month sentence on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding when he and thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

