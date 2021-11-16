Via Daily Mail:

A hero taxi driver has been credited with saving many lives after locking an alleged suicide bomber inside his cab just moments before the vehicle blew up outside a hospital in what police and MI5 are now probing as a Poppy Day terror attack.

The explosion turned David Perry’s cab into a fireball outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, seconds before the 11am minute’s silence was due to take place yesterday.

The male passenger, who had asked to go to the city’s Service of Remembrance at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral less than a mile away where 1,200 military personnel, veterans and families of the fallen had gathered, was the only person killed.

The friend said: ‘David noticed the man had some kind of light attached to his clothing and was messing around with it, it didn’t look right at all. They couldn’t get there, the roads were blocked off.

‘The man changed his mind and asked to go to the city centre instead. But when they were going past the Women’s Hospital he said to pull in there. It was just before 11. David noticed the man had some kind of light attached to his clothing and was messing around with it, it didn’t look right at all.

‘I don’t know how he’s done it with a split second’s thought but David’s jumped out and locked the car with this guy in the back. As soon as he did, it’s gone off. If this guy got in the hospital God knows what could have happened. David’s the luckiest man in Britain as well as the most heroic’.