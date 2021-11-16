Via Axios:

The Biden administration is expected to begin the process of expanding the booster authorization to all adults as early as this week, according to a source familiar with internal planning.

Why it matters: America’s booster campaign got off to an underwhelming start, potentially leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk as the holidays approach.

The big picture: The pandemic still isn’t over, and the data is clear that vaccine effectiveness has waned over time and with the rise of Delta — but also that a booster dose restores protection against the virus to remarkable levels.

Despite disagreement among experts about who needs a booster, there’s broad consensus that older people and at least some with underlying health conditions should get an additional dose around six months after their first series.

