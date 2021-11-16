Coming Up Today:@JoeBiden daily presidential job approval % is – down.
"If the elections for Congress were held today would you vote for the Republican candidate or the Democratic candidate?"
2500 likely voters said …
Voters Now Favor GOP By 13 Points for House, Senate pic.twitter.com/8FX56QOhNd
Via Wash Examiner:
Voters socked by inflation and underwhelmed by President Joe Biden now favor Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections by a historic margin, prompting predictions of the largest gain in House seats in the modern voting era.
The latest Rasmussen Reports survey just out said likely voters favor Republicans over Democrats by 13 points, 51%-38%. The survey found that Democrats are only favored over Republicans among younger voters, black people, Democrats, and liberals.