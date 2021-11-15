Uh no?

Via Neowin:

In September, Neowin reported that users would be able to add their driver’s license and state IDs to their Apple Wallet. It turns out that taxpayers will have to foot the bill for state ID support, according to confidential documents seen by CNBC. The documents show that Apple has a lot more control over the arrangements than the various states which raises questions.

Under the agreements signed with Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma, Apple gets the power of sole discretion over important aspects of the program such as what devices are compatible with the digital IDs, how states must report on the performance of the initiative and when the program is launched in each area. Additionally, any marketing the states wish to do about the program will have to be reviewed and approved by Apple.

