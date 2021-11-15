Via MSN:

A city council in California overwhelmingly voted to declare the city a “Constitutional Republic City” to protect “our citizens’ rights as much as we can” in light of federal and state mandates.

“What we are doing is protecting our citizens’ rights as much as we can on the local level. In a way, we are acting as a sanctuary city for our citizens and their rights and freedoms protected by the US and state constitutions. Gavin Newsom modeled this type of declaration for us when he declared San Francisco a sanctuary city for what he believed to be overreach by the federal government against his citizens,” Oroville Vice Mayor Scott Thompson told Fox News Digital.

Keep reading…