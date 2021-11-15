And the poll was taken after the infrastructure bill passed.

Via Daily Caller:

Almost half of Americans believe President Joe Biden hasn’t accomplished very much, if anything at all, during his presidency, according to a WaPo-ABC News poll released Sunday.

Of the 1,001 adults polled, 63% thought Biden had achieved “not very much” or “little or nothing” thus far, with 45% answering the latter. The figure is far greater than that of former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at similar points in their presidencies, Politico reported.

The poll was conducted after the House passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIF), which devotes approximately $1.2 trillion towards improving roads, bridges, ports, waterways, rural broadband access and more over the next decade.

