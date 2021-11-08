Via Daily Wire:

Allies of Vice President Kamala Harris suggested in a report published by CNN that the Biden administration was racist for not doing more to defend Harris publicly as her poll numbers sink so low that some reports have stated that she is the least popular vice president since the 1970s.

“Many in the vice president’s circle fume that she’s not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined,” CNN reported. “The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she’s able to do politically.

The report said that the Biden administration has avoided dealing with Harris because they see “entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus” from her. The report said that even her defenders in the administration pass around a satire article mocking her over her lack of substantive work achievements.

“She’s perceived to be in such a weak position that top Democrats in and outside of Washington have begun to speculate privately, asking each other why the White House has allowed her to become so hobbled in the public consciousness, at least as they see it,” the report said. “Republicans and right-wing media turned Harris into a political target from the moment she was picked for the ticket. And implicit racism and sexism have been constant.”

