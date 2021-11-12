Via DailyMail:

America has warned Vladimir Putin will be making a ‘serious mistake’ if he invades Ukraine after the Russian president provoked the West by deploying troops in Belarus and sending bombers over the North Sea.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the ‘eyes of the world’ are on the Belarus border and the US is ‘looking at the tools it has’ after a day of rapid-fire developments led to fears of war breaking out on Europe’s eastern border.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused dictator Alexander Lukashenko of using migration as a political weapon against the EU as Vice President Harris condemned his ‘very troubling actions’ on Poland’s border.

Keep reading…