Gee, wonder how that happened…

Via Big League:

The FBI appears to have leaked internal Project Veritas communications to the New York Times just days after executing a chilling raid on the home of Veritas founder James O’Keefe, raising serious questions about the ethical practices of the federal bureaucracy and the legitimacy of investigations into Veritas.

The New York Times published internal Veritas documents on Thursday, quickly following a weekend raid on O’Keefe. The raid stem from the publication of Ashley Biden’s personal diary, in which the President’s daughter admits to her “resentment” of Joe and Hunter Biden, referring to the former as a bully with “money and power” and slamming the latter as an embarrassing drug addict.

