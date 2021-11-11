Via DailyMail:

Kamala Harris has been mocked for appearing to put on a French accent to speak to scientists at a COVID lab in Paris during the vice president’s visit to mend fences with France.

Harris on Tuesday visited the Institut Pasteur science lab, where Americans are working alongside Europeans to tackle COVID-19 and where her Indian-born mother researched breast cancer.

Harris began her program in Paris on Tuesday as the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to visit France while a USA TODAY/Suffolk poll last week showed her approval rating at a dire 28 percent.

