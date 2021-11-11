Via Daily Caller:

Prominent leaders of a Black Lives Matter group in New York City promised violence if Mayor-elect Eric Adams brought back the city’s anti-crime units.

“If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again,” Hawk Newsome, who co-founded Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told the New York Daily News.

“There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” Newsome promised.

