#Taliban fighters shooting at remnants of buddha sculptures they blew up two decades ago in 2001. #Afghanistan video via EtilaatRoz pic.twitter.com/2mRyPB8l4H

Via Gandhara:

A video recorded recently in Afghanistan shows Taliban gunmen using the remnants of the Bamiyan Buddhas for target practice.

The video is raising serious concerns about a pledge by the Taliban leadership to protect Afghanistan’s cultural and historical treasures.

Posted on social media, it shows members of the Taliban firing rocket-propelled grenades into one of the niches where giant Buddha statues had stood for more than 1,400 years until the Taliban reduced them to rubble in 2001.

At least seven Taliban gunmen can be seen grouped beside two vehicles during the incident.

From a distance, they can be heard reciting Taliban slogans and laughing as the hidden cameraman films them. Three rocket-propelled grenades are fired during the 37-second video clip.